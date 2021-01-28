Rested Kings get 29 points from Hield, defeat Magic 121-107

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Buddy Hield hit 7 of 12 3-point shots and scored a season-best 29 points as the well-rested Sacramento Kings raced to a big early lead and coasted past the Orlando Magic 121-107.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and three 3s.
The Kings (7-10) will head to Tampa Bay to meet the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the first of a back-to-back scenario, as Sacramento will visit the Heat in Miami on Saturday.