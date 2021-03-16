Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 for their fourth straight win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 for their fourth straight win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game with 1:33 left.