Westbrook, Wizards deliver Kings 8th straight loss

SACRAMENTO (AP) - Russell Westbrook recorded his 170th career triple-double, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and the Washington Wizards ended their longest road trip of the season by beating the Sacramento Kings 123-111.

Westbrook had 25 points, 11 assists and 15 rebounds for his sixth consecutive triple-double and the 24th of the season.

The Wizards got some help from the Kings in the fourth quarter. Sacramento was called for four technical fouls in the period, including two for delay of game. Coach Luke Walton was hit with one in the final two minutes.