Kings' Sabonis suspended 1 game for making contact with ref

Sabonis will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis one game without pay on Wednesday for aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul.

Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technical fouls.

The first was for unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul. He then “approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner,” the league said, which led to the second technical and his ejection.

Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in the 131-115 loss. The Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit.

Pretty incredible that Domantas Sabonis was suspended from tonight’s game for this interaction with the official from Tuesday’s game.



I’ve witnessed worse interactions from Chris Paul & Julius Randle with other refs https://t.co/mKobGVPiPP — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 9, 2022

“It was just a frustrating game,” Sabonis said afterward. “We keep getting these leads playing the right way and we just can’t come out in the second half and sustain it.”

Sabonis will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 11 games for Sacramento since being acquired from the Indiana Pacers before the trade deadline.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10