Sacramento Kings to open 2021-22 regular season against Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings' regular season schedule has been released.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, Aug, 19, the Sacramento Kings released their preseason schedule and then the next day, the NBA has released the regular-season schedule.

The Kings will open the season in Portland on Oct. 20, against the Damian Lillard-led Trailer Blazers. The two western conference teams haven't opened the season against each other since the 1989-90 season.

The Blazers and Kings both made noise during the COVID-19 plagued offseason. Kings fans had a slight panic attack when it was reported that the rival Los Angeles Lakers had acquired Buddy Hield. Blazer fans had a panic attack when it was reported that Damian Lillard is near the point of wanting out of Portland.

After drafting Davion Mitchel in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Kings will defend home for the first time on Oct. 22 against the Donovan Mitchel-led Utah Jazz.

December is a month Kings fans are sure to be excited about because 10 of their 15 games will be played at home in the Golden 1 Center.

But those dreaded road trips that NBA players just love *chuckles in sarcasm* are also making a return. On three separate occasions, the Sacramento Kings will have five-game road trips:

Saturday, Jan. 22 - Monday, Jan. 31

Saturday, Feb. 26 - Saturday, March 5

Wednesday, March 23 - Friday, April 1

See the full schedule below:

RELATED STORIES ABOUT THE SACRAMENTO KINGS: