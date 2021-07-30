Sources: Kings acquire Tristan Thompson, ship Delon Wright to Hawks in 3-team swap

The Kings will send guard Delon Wright to the Hawks as part of a three-team deal that will land Celtics' big-man Tristan Thompson in Sacramento.

One day after the NBA Draft, where the Kings didn’t execute any trades as many thought they might, general manager Monte McNair pulled off a deal to add some much needed toughness and girth to his Sacramento team.

According to league sources, the Kings have agreed to ship guard Delon Wright to Atlanta, as part of a three-team swap, where they will bring back big-man Tristan Thompson from Boston.

Those sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. It expected to be announced on Saturday.

Sources confirm the Kings acquiring Tristan Thompson as part of a three-way deal that sends Delon Wright to Atlanta.



Sacramento’s backcourt, crowded after last night’s selection of Davion Mitchell just got a little lighter and he should play an important role. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 30, 2021

The addition of the 6-foot-9, 264-pound Thompson could provide the Kings with a bit of insurance in the event they lose center Richaun Holmes to another team in free agency, which begins on Monday.

Thompson, 30, will enter the final year of his two-year, $18 million that he signed with the Celtics last season. He was a starter in 43 of the 54 games he appeared in, posting averages of 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and .6 blocks per contest in nearly 24 minutes per game.

He spent the prior nine seasons in Cleveland where he won a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Also of note, Tristan Thompson and Luke Walton were teammates in Cleveland. It would be the second time Walton has coached a teammate in Sacramento. Walton and Trevor Ariza were teammates on the Lakers before Ariza signed with the Kings in 2019. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) July 30, 2021

The 29-year-old Wright was acquired by Sacramento last season from Detroit in exchange for Cory Joseph. He will now backup Hawks star Trae Young, after he providing some much needed playmaking and defensive grit during his 27 games with the Kings, where he averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Wright's departure helps ease the crowded backcourt with the addition of Baylor's Davion Mitchell, selected by Sacramento with the ninth overall pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, who joins the team's other point guards De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

