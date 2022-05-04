x
Sacramento Kings

Alvin Gentry no longer Sacramento Kings' interim head coach

Alvin Gentry has been relieved of his duties as interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alvin Gentry has been relieved of his duties as interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings, according to General Manager Monte McNair.

“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” McNair said. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.”

The Sacramento Kings announced Gentry as the interim head coach after firing Luke Walton in November 2021.

Walton's firing marked 18 head coaches who've gone out the door since the Kings arrived in Sacramento.

The Kings haven't made the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons. The Kings broke the record for the longest playoff drought in history. The Clippers' drought started in 1977 and ended in 1992.

