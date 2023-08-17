Sacramento Kings announce 2023-24 NBA schedule

The Sacramento Kings are set to tip off the 2023-24 season on Oct. 25 against the Utah Jazz.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Kings announced the 2023-2024 regular season schedule Thursday.

Still, months away, fans are already prepared for an exciting year after the Kings busted their historic 16-season NBA playoff drought last season.

The team is set to tip off the season on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in a game against the Utah Jazz.

A home game against the Golden State Warriors is on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. before the Sacramento team faces off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

Other dates on the newly-released 2023-24 regular season schedule include:

November 2023

(Nov. 1) Three-day game trip against the Golden State Warriors

(Nov. 4 & 6) Two games against the Houston Rockets

(Nov. 8) Three-game homestand to take on the Portland Trail Blazers

(Nov. 10) Taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder

(Nov. 13) First in-season tournaments contest and the Cleveland Cavaliers

(Nov. 15, 17, 19, 20 & 22) Matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans

(Nov. 24) Third in-season tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

(Nov. 28) Final in-season tournament game against the Golden State Warriors

(Nov. 29) One game against the Los Angeles Clippers

December 2023

(Dec. 2) One game against NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets

(Dec. 11 & 12) One game against the Brooklyn Nets and one against the Los Angeles Clippers

(Dec. 14) One game against the Oklahoma City Thundercats

(Dec. 16) One game against the Utah Jazz

(Dec. 18) One game against the Washington Wizards

(Dec. 20) One game against the Boston Celtics

(Dec. 22) One game against the Phoenix Suns and one against the Minnesota Timberwolves

(Dec. 26 & 29) Final road trip with one game against the Trail Blazers and one against the Atlanta Haws

(Dec. 31) Finishing the year with a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Find the schedule for 2024 HERE.