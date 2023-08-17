Sacramento Kings announce 2023-24 NBA schedule

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Kings announced the 2023-2024 regular season schedule Thursday.
Still, months away, fans are already prepared for an exciting year after the Kings busted their historic 16-season NBA playoff drought last season.
The team is set to tip off the season on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in a game against the Utah Jazz.
A home game against the Golden State Warriors is on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. before the Sacramento team faces off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
Other dates on the newly-released 2023-24 regular season schedule include:
November 2023
- (Nov. 1) Three-day game trip against the Golden State Warriors
- (Nov. 4 & 6) Two games against the Houston Rockets
- (Nov. 8) Three-game homestand to take on the Portland Trail Blazers
- (Nov. 10) Taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder
- (Nov. 13) First in-season tournaments contest and the Cleveland Cavaliers
- (Nov. 15, 17, 19, 20 & 22) Matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans
- (Nov. 24) Third in-season tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves
- (Nov. 28) Final in-season tournament game against the Golden State Warriors
- (Nov. 29) One game against the Los Angeles Clippers
December 2023
- (Dec. 2) One game against NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets
- (Dec. 11 & 12) One game against the Brooklyn Nets and one against the Los Angeles Clippers
- (Dec. 14) One game against the Oklahoma City Thundercats
- (Dec. 16) One game against the Utah Jazz
- (Dec. 18) One game against the Washington Wizards
- (Dec. 20) One game against the Boston Celtics
- (Dec. 22) One game against the Phoenix Suns and one against the Minnesota Timberwolves
- (Dec. 26 & 29) Final road trip with one game against the Trail Blazers and one against the Atlanta Haws
- (Dec. 31) Finishing the year with a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Find the schedule for 2024 HERE.
