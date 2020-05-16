Sacramento Kings announce virtual 'In This Together' Graduation Party to celebrate the class of 2020

On May 21 the Sacramento Kings will live stream a digital celebration complete with celebrity guests, giveaways, and more on their YouTube channel.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While Golden 1 Center has played host to a number of graduations for schools throughout the Sacramento region over the years, the venue will remain empty this summer due to COVID-19. But the arena's main tenant, the Sacramento Kings, are getting creative to help celebrate the class of 2020 virtually.

The team announced plans to host the "In This Together" Graduation Party presented by Accenture.

On Thursday, May 21, starting at 8 p.m., the Sacramento Kings YouTube channel will live stream a digital celebration complete with celebrity guests, giveaways, and photo-montages of 2020 graduates.

The team is inviting graduates and their families to submit photos, shout out videos and TikToks to be showcased during the virtual party.

The event is free and there is no limit to the number of attendees but if you want to see your 2020 graduate featured, you'll have to register here.

The Kings are bringing game night flavor with the team's in-game host, Scott "Fresh" Freshour, emceeing the event that's set to feature head coach Luke Walton, select assistant coaches and Sacramento fan-favorite Harry Giles.

Graduates can also look forward to video messages from local leaders like Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and entertainers like Saweetie, who happens to be a Monterey Trail High School graduate.

From May 19 to June 30, Golden 1 Center will also be recognizing the class of 2020 with congratulatory messages on digital screens at the arena's grand entrance and near the corner of L and 5th Streets in Downtown Sacramento.

Here is a list of the celebrity appearances to come during the "In This Together" Graduation Party:

• Anthony "Spice" Adams, Instagram Personality and Former NFL Player

• Dusty Baker, Manager, Houston Astros

• Rob Base, 80's hip-hop artist

• Jake Browning, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

• Doug Christie, Legend and Color Analyst, Sacramento Kings

• Coyote, Hip-hop artist

• Tommy Davidson, Comedian

• Flash Gotti, Hip-hop artist

• Marcelas Howard, YouTube Personality

• Matina Kolokotronis, Chief Operating Officer, Sacramento Kings

• Doris Matsui, Congresswoman (CA-06)

• Mad Max Fluffy Road, Corgi on TikTok

• My Best Friend Hank, Mini-Pig on Instagram

• Vivek Ranadivé, Owner and Chairman, Sacramento Kings

• John Rinehart, President of Business Operations, Sacramento Kings

• Uncle Vin Rock, Hip-hop and rap artist from legendary group Naughty by Nature

• Saweetie, Entertainer

• Stephen A. Smith, Commentator, ESPN

• Darrell Steinberg, Mayor, City of Sacramento

• Taryn-Thru-U, Local Drag Queen

• Sydney Wiese, Guard, Los Angeles Sparks

• Michelle Williams, Entertainer

"Over the coming months, thousands of local college and high school seniors will not have the opportunity to walk across a stage and be recognized for their hard work, countless hours of studying and dedication to their futures," Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement. "As a father of a graduating senior, I couldn't be prouder of the class of 2020, and the entire organization wanted to help both students and their families celebrate and reflect on this tremendous achievement."

