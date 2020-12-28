x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento Kings

Suns use 2 big 2nd-half runs to beat Kings 116-100

Buddy Hield scored 17 points for Sacramento. First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and six assists.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away with two big second-half runs to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday night. 

Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set in Sacramento. That loss snapped the Suns' winning streak at nine. 

Buddy Hield scored 17 points for Sacramento. First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and six assists.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 11
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH ALSO:

Kings coach Luke Walton previews the second of a back-to-back in Sacramento with the Phoenix Suns