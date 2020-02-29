SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and the Sacramento Kings gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 104-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss.

Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 32 points. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.

The Kings look to take a step closer to the 8th seed in the Western Conference with a winnable road game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

But why is it a winnable game?

Well, a few years ago the Pistons had high hopes when All-Star Blake Griffin agreed to a contract extension. Pairing him with All-Star big man Andre Drummond gave the Piston fan base hope.

Now that hope is gone.

Before the trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks, for some strange reason, acquired Drummond in a "blockbuster" trade. As for Blake Griffin, he hasn't played since December 28th and it doesn't look like he will return anytime soon due to a knee injury.

Lastly, the best offensive threat the Pistons had left was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers after Detroit bought him out of his contract.

Reggie Jackson, a 38% three-point shooter, is sure to give the Clippers a boost off the bench. The Kings are inching closer to a playoff spot and matchups like these are must-wins for a team riddled with injuries like the Kings.

