SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings (31-28) come off a major win against the Thunder in Oklahoma City (38-21) and continue their Western Conference road trip on Monday, Feb. 25 in Minnesota against the Timberwolves (28-31). On Wednesday, Feb. 27, the Kings return to Golden 1 Center to welcome "The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and the best team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks (45-14). The Kings end their week at Golden 1 Center hosting the one team that's standing in their way of a playoff spot: the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's what you need to know about the Sacramento Kings' week ahead.

Can The Kings Stay Hot in Minnesota?:

The Kings snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they defeated the Thunder 119-116 on the road in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-31) are three games behind the Sacramento Kings (31-28) in the win column, but both teams are currently positioned outside the playoff picture as they meet for the fourth and final time this season. The Kings will look to win the regular season series with a victory on Monday after the T-Wolves pulled off the sweep last season. After being involved in a car accident last Thursday, Feb. 21, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns passed concussion protocol and is expected to return to action against the Kings. You can get more pregame notes for the Kings vs. Timberwolves game here.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Thank you Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Viewing Details:

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 WHERE: Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota TIP-OFF TIME: 5 p.m. PST

5 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

Team Up For Change Summit:

The Sacramento Kings are launching another initiative to spark social change in their community. The team announced it will host the "Team Up for Change" summit with the Milwaukee Bucks – a daylong event aimed at addressing social injustice. The summit will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Golden 1 Center at 9 a.m., before the Kings take the floor to face the Bucks later that evening at 7 p.m. The day's events will culminate with a halftime performance from seven-time GRAMMY winner Big Boi, of the hip-hop duo Outkast, who will also serve as the keynote speaker for the "Team Up For Change" summit. You can read more about the "Team Up For Change" summit here.

Major Playoff Implications:

In addition to hosting an Eastern Conference Championship contender in the Milwaukee Bucks this week, the Kings will face the team that's been in standing in the way of their playoff chances for a majority of the season: the Los Angeles Clippers (33-28). The Clippers have been holding onto the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff standings while the Kings have been on the outside looking in. The Clippers will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Kings to nine consecutive games when they come to Golden 1 Center for their final regular season matchup on Friday, March 1.

The Kings are ninth in the Western Conference standings, knocking on the door of the NBA Playoffs with only two games separating Sacramento from the sixth seed currently held by the Utah Jazz (33-26).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California TIP-OFF TIME: 7 p.m. PST

7 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

L.A. Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Friday, March 1, 2019

Friday, March 1, 2019 WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California TIP-OFF TIME: 7 p.m. PST

7 p.m. PST WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

Want more Kings coverage? Check out the Sacramento Kings playlist on the ABC10 YouTube channel. Join in the Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.