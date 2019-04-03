SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After three straight losses the Sacramento Kings (31-31) are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the NBA Playoffs. This week Sacramento will play host to the New York Knicks (13-50) and the Boston Celtics (38-26) in two must-win games for the Kings. With only 20 games remaining in the regular season, opportunities to move up in the Western Conference playoff standings are fleeting for the Sacramento Kings, who remain confident they can end their 12-season-long playoff drought. Here's what Sacramento Kings fans should watch for in the week ahead.

"We just have to lock in":

This seems to be a recurring theme for the Kings after tough losses to top-tier teams in the NBA. In the last three weeks alone, Sacramento has suffered losses by three points or less to the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, and the Denver Nuggets who are a contender in the West. While the Kings have earned a reputation around the NBA of being a scrappy team who's never out of a game, Sacramento is 3-11 against Pacific Division opponents and 17-24 against Western Conference teams. With only 20 games left in the regular season, now is the time for this young Kings team to push the pace and close out games in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Will Marvin Bagley III be back?:

There's optimism that Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III could return from injury this week, giving Sacramento a much-needed boost in its playoff push. Bagley suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of an overtime thriller against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 27, forcing him to leave the game. An MRI revealed the rookie suffered a left knee sprain and the Kings announced Bagley would be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Wednesday night's contest against the Boston Celtics would mark one week since Bagley sustained his knee injury. Before being sidelines, the former Duke star accrued an average of 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for the Kings who hit the road for a week-long East Coast trip starting Saturday.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III reacts as he got injured his knee during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The Bucks won, in overtime,141-140.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

Eastern Conference competition:

The Kings begin and end the week facing the lowly New York Knicks who have only 13 wins on the season. Sacramento will host the Kincks on Monday before wrapping up their four-game homestand on Wednesday with the Boston Celtics. The Kings wrap up the week at Madison Square Garden with a Saturday matinee game against the Knicks to kick off a four-game East Coast road trip. Although the Knicks and the Celtics are on opposite ends of the NBA's competition spectrum, these are two must-win games for the Kings as they continue their playoff push.

With just five weeks left in the NBA's regular season, Sacramento Kings fans are paying close attention to the Western Conference Playoff standings and hoping to see their team secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2006.

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Monday, March 4, 2019

WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, March 6, 2019

WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks Viewing Details:

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2019

WHERE: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York

TIP-OFF: 9 a.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

Want more Kings coverage? Check out the Sacramento Kings playlist on the ABC10 YouTube channel. Join in the Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can e-mail Lina at LWashington@abc10.com.