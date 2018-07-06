The Sacramento Kings Dancers are searching for members for the 2018-2019 team, but with the addition of the Kings G-League affiliate in Stockton, there will be opportunities for those auditioning to become members of the new Stockton Kings Dancers.

There are roughly 32 spots available for both teams — 12 for the Stockton Kings and 20 for the Sacramento Kings Dancers.

When: June 18 – Registration 4 p.m., Dance Audition Session 5 p.m.

Where: Sleep Train Arena Practice Facility (1 Sports Parkway)

What you need to know if you're trying out:

The auditions will place dancers in both the Sacramento and Stockton Kings dance teams

Those who wish to try out must wear a two-piece dance costume and non-marking sole shoes. Must bring a headshot and resume.

The team is looking for dancers who are personable and well-rounded and can serve as role models for the community and ambassadors of the Kings organization

Kings dancers make over 200 community appearances throughout the year, many of which are non-profit events and benefits

A supportive environment is cultivated among team members – personal growth is encouraged and promoted, and many dancers are also students and pursuing careers outside of the team

Kings dancers perform a variety of dance styles, including special performances during Bollywood Night and Lunar New Year that celebrate the cultural richness and diversity of Kings fans.

You can learn more details about try outs here.

