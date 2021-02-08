Sacramento Kings hire Doug Christie as an assistant coach

The Sacramento Kings have hired former Kings player Doug Christie as an assistant coach.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Kings star player Doug Christie has been hired as an assistant coach.

In a news release, Christie had this to say about his new job.

“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the Sacramento Kings,” said Christie. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’d like to thank my family at NBC Sports California as well as KHTK for an amazing ride. I look forward to working with Coach Walton to deliver a winning team to the great fans of Sacramento.”

Younger Kings fans will get to know Christie as he walks the sidelines during games, but those who are old enough remember him as a ferocious defender for the Kings. He was so ferocious that he made the NBA All-Defensive team four times.

A Pepperdine College alumni, Christie was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1993. He bounced around the league and landed in Toronto playing for the Raptors. In 2000, he was traded by the Raptors to the Kings for Corliss Williamson.

Fan Reaction below:

Happy for Doug Christie, from game analyst to coach. Good dude gets chance to do something else he loves. Richly deserved. Will miss him on the NBC Sports platform. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) August 2, 2021

Really feel like Doug Christie is going to be the next Kings’ head coach and kind of wouldn’t hate it. Short of paying the necessary dues he has exactly the kind of temperament we’ve seen succeed on sidelines of late. And is a good basketball mind. — robert biegler (@robbybiegler) August 2, 2021

Kings’ biggest offseason move is going to be that Doug Christie hire — Ryan Ritter (@therealritter) August 2, 2021

Is the Doug Christie news dump designed to soften a looming roster blow? — Chris Duerr (@ChrisDuerr) August 2, 2021

Looking good so far Monte!



Doug Christie joins Coaching Staff - Massive Win

Moe Harkless resigns with Kings - Mini Win

Alex Len signs back with Kings - Mini Win

Richaun Holmes resigns with the Kings - Massive win — Neil (@neillistic) August 3, 2021