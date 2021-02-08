Sacramento Kings hire Doug Christie as an assistant coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Kings star player Doug Christie has been hired as an assistant coach.
In a news release, Christie had this to say about his new job.
“It’s been a dream of mine to coach for the Sacramento Kings,” said Christie. “I feel like I have some unfinished business. I’d like to thank my family at NBC Sports California as well as KHTK for an amazing ride. I look forward to working with Coach Walton to deliver a winning team to the great fans of Sacramento.”
Younger Kings fans will get to know Christie as he walks the sidelines during games, but those who are old enough remember him as a ferocious defender for the Kings. He was so ferocious that he made the NBA All-Defensive team four times.
A Pepperdine College alumni, Christie was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1993. He bounced around the league and landed in Toronto playing for the Raptors. In 2000, he was traded by the Raptors to the Kings for Corliss Williamson.
