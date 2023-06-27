Sacramento Kings Free Agency: Who these players are to the Kings

Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green, Kyle Kuzma and more are names that have been on the Kings' radar as free agency approaches.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has never been known as an NBA free agency destination.

Even the proximity to both Tahoe and San Francisco has never quite swayed big names from cities like Los Angeles, Miami or New York City. However, with the Kings’ recent resurgence, symbolized by the bright purple beam in the sky, the Sacramento Kings are setting themselves up to be a major player in the open market this summer.

On June 30, free agency officially begins, and after a draft night trade that freed up over $30 million in salary cap space, Kings fans are eagerly awaiting the next move from the Kings.

Here are some of the names on the Kings radar as free agency approaches.

Harrison Barnes

After four and a half seasons in Sacramento, Harrison Barnes’ time as a King might be coming to an end.

Second to De’Aaron Fox, Barnes is the longest tenured player on Sacramento’s roster and has established himself both as a solid locker room leader and reliable starter. He played in all 89 games the Kings played in last year. However, recent reports suggest that contract negotiations between Barnes and Sacramento have come to an abrupt halt, leading to serious speculation that both parties are heading in different directions.

Replacing Barnes is the easiest “upgrade” the Kings could make to their starting lineup. But if they let him walk, they better have a significant replacement in mind.

Draymond Green

It wasn’t long ago that Draymond Green was standing on the Golden State Warriors bench inside the Golden 1 Center, yelling at and taunting Kings fans after deliberately stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

While it's hard to believe that the Kings would welcome that onto their roster, reports have the Kings as one of three major players in the Draymond Green sweepstakes if he were to leave the Warriors.

It makes sense with Sacramento’s need of a defensive enforcer at the power forward position and with Green’s history with former Warriors lead assistant turned 2023 Coach of the Year for the Kings, Mike Brown.

Green is asking for a significant payday, so it would likely cost most of Sacramento’s cap space to sign the 33-year-old, four-time NBA champion.

Kyle Kuzma

Once upon a time, Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair had a deal all but done to bring Kyle Kuzma to the Kings in a trade that would’ve sent Buddy Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead at the last minute, the Lakers decided on a deal with the Washington Wizards.

Now, Kuzma is a free agent and latest reports say the 27-year-old forward possibly heading to Sacramento is gaining “plenty of momentum.”

Coming off a career high 21 points per game average this season, Kuzma would likely have a very different role in Sacramento compared to Washington. However, his scoring ability, floor spacing and reasonable fit with the Kings’ historically prolific offense from last season is certainly intriguing.

His age also falls right in line with the De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis led core here in Sacramento. Kuzma would likely cost a pretty penny, but could be the difference in a deep playoff run.

Trey Lyles

Acquired by the Kings at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Trey Lyles carved out a great role for himself off the bench for Sacramento this season.

He and the Kings quickly became comfortable with one another, so much so that Lyles said after the season ended that returning to Sacramento was a top priority of his.

It seems more and more likely that his hopes will be realized as a report claims that the Kings expect to re-sign the 27-year-old role player. Lyles shouldn’t be expensive and could be an additional signing to any of the three names above.

Sasha Vezenkov

On draft night last summer, the Kings acquired the rights to European sharpshooter Sasha Vezenkov for a second round pick.

This summer, the Kings appear to be doing whatever it takes to convince the 2023 EuroLeague MVP to come and suit up for Sacramento.

Recent reports say the Kings have offered the 27-year-old Olympiakos star a contract “slightly lower” than the $8.4 million that Keegan Murray will make next season.

For context, if Vezenkov were to remain in the EuroLeague, he is reportedly set to make $1.6 million next season and $2.2 million the following. Needless to say, joining the NBA would come with a significant pay raise. Like Lyles, he could be signed in addition to the names above.

