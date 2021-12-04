Sacramento Kings welcome frontline workers as first fans back to Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings are opening up tickets to frontline workers as the first fans back into Golden 1 Center on April 20.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The sound of the buzzer, the roar for the crowd and the clanging of the infamous cowbells will be back at the Golden 1 Center for the first time in over a year as the Sacramento Kings will bring fans back into the Golden 1 Center on April 20.

This announcement follows the California Department of Public Health's decision last week to allow indoor events, concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting on April 15 across California.

The Kings are going to honor frontline workers in that first game by allowing them to be the first fans back at Golden 1.

The first game will be limited to about 1,600 preselected frontline workers. The Kings will gradually expand the number of fans allowed in the arena throughout the next few games.

The Golden 1 Center will have strict health and safety protocols before fans can attend a game, including showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the event. Hand sanitization stations, mask requirements, physical distancing signage and cashless and contactless kiosks are just a few of the other changes people will see when they enter the Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento Kings Welcome Fans Back to @Golden1Center Starting April 20 » https://t.co/XJ9AJcnBGE pic.twitter.com/qoyTfCSJPY — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 12, 2021

The Kings are also trying to keep fans safe by only offering contactless tickets. So fans will need a mobile ticket on their phones through the Kings app or Ticketmaster app to attend a game.

Season ticket holders have a pre-sale opportunity starting Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. to get their tickets while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. on Kings.com.

