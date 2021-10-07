Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center reveals new menu for 2021-2022 season

Golden 1 Center attendees can find them at the Plaza and Bridge levels at each Kings game and select events.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center revealed their new menu for the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA season on Thursday.

Brien Kuznicki, a Legends executive, worked with the Kings and Golden 1 Center to come up with entrees that are made out of the venue's kitchen.

The new menu includes chicken and artichoke pizza, chicken sliders, and tacos de papas. Golden 1 Center attendees can find them at the Plaza and Bridge levels at each Kings game and select events.



About 90% of the Golden 1 Center's menu features food and beverages from within 150 miles of the arena.

John Rineheart, the Sacramento Kings president of business operations, said during a news conference they're excited to be able to host fans once again.

"From a food and beverage standpoint," Rineheart said. we're gonna continue to leverage our history. We have one of the most innovative food programs in the country, if not the most innovative food brand food programs in the country."

