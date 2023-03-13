Sacramento Kings Highlights Tracker: Best of the Beam Team 3/13-3/19

After Saturday's win, the Kings hit 40 wins for the first time since the 2005-2006 season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are currently in territory they haven't been in since 2006.

With their win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Kings hit 40 wins for the first time since the 2005-2006 season. That was also the last time the Kings made the playoffs. With 16 games left in the regular season, the Kings will have an opportunity to increase that win total.

Currently, the Kings are the No. 2 seed in the West. They take on the No. 1 team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday night. The Kings will then travel to Chicago and Brooklyn for games on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Sacramento will close out the week with a game against the Washington Wizards Saturday.

Royalty

Domantas Sabonis was announced as the Western Conference Player of the week on Monday. Sabonis led the Kings to an undefeated 3-0 week with averages of 20.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. His week was highlighted by a 24-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a win over the Knicks on national TV.

Harrison Barnes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

March 13 - Vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Sacramento looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Milwaukee.

The Kings have gone 21-13 in home games. The Bucks are 20-13 on the road. Milwaukee is 14-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Kings 126-113 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, and Sabonis led the Kings with 23 points.

