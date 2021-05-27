Sacramento Kings hire Bobby Jackson to coach G League Stockton

Former Kings guard Bobby Jackson, who served as Luke Walton's assistant coach of player development, has been hired as head coach for G League Stockton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Kings fan-favorite Bobby Jackson has been named the new head coach of the team’s G League affiliate in Stockton.

Jackson, 48, was one of three assistant coaches from Luke Walton’s coaching staff in Sacramento to be interviewed earlier this week for the position with the Stockton Kings. He takes control of a team that opted out of the G League 2020-21 season, which took place in a bubble environment in Orlando, Fla.

Assistant coach Lindsey Harding and advance scout Jonah Herscu also interviewed for the Stockton Kings head coaching position.

“We are thrilled to have Bobby lead our G League team and continue its development towards our future,” said Kings GM Monte McNair. “Bobby has been a mainstay in the Kings organization for more than two decades contributing his relentless hard work, valuable knowledge and mentorship over time.”

McNair and Stockton general manager Paul Johnson wanted a coach for the G League team that would bring continuity between Stockton and Sacramento, as frequently players spend time on both teams.

Jackson, having spent two seasons under Walton, will be able run a system in Stockton that is consistent with what the Kings operate in Sacramento.

Following a 12-year NBA season, six of which were played in Sacramento, Jackson jumped into numerous coaching and scouting roles with both the Kings and the Timberwolves. He spent three seasons as a collegiate scout, as well as a regional scout, and even served as a player development coach under Kings coaches Paul Westphal and Dave Joerger, prior to joining Walton’s staff.