Kings hold moment of silence for victims of mass shooting before Sunday's game

Coaches for both teams spoke to the need for stricter gun control regulations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning three blocks away from the Golden 1 Center.

Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, the police chief said.

Kerr and Gentry both called for stricter gun control regulations.

“I’m so, so sorry for the victims and their families,” Kerr said. “It’s just time. It’s time for us to do something about it instead of have another moment of silence and then send thoughts and prayers.”

Gentry called the shooting “an incredible tragedy.”

“It’s unfortunate that something like that can still happen nowadays in an environment where everybody is really out having fun, just trying to have fun and have a good time,” Gentry said. “It’s a sad day. I hope this is not something that our city is remembered for because it’s a great place with a lot of great people that live here.”

