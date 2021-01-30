Kings hold off Raptors 126-124 for third straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors 126-124 for their third straight victory.
Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury.
Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.
Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the Raptors (7-12). Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.
Sacramento, after dropping seven straight contests in head-to-head matchups with Toronto, picks up its first win over the Raptors since 2016.
The Kings (8-10) will visit the Heat in Miami on Saturday, the third game in four nights for Sacramento.