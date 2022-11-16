'Eat Like A King' | Sacramento Kings host fan event ahead of Thanksgiving

The meal event was part of the Kings' 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, welcoming fans into Golden 1 Center Wednesday for holiday fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings players, coaches and staff opened Golden 1 Center Wednesday to host their annual 'Eat Like A King' feast for fans.

The meal was part of the NBA team's 21st Annual Season of Doing Good.

"We're really proud to be able to bring families in here, the grand entrance to Golden 1 Center to really celebrate the holidays, celebrate them, celebrate their families and really celebrate what giving is all about," said Kings President of Operations John Rinehart.

Hundreds were expected to be in attendance, he said, and all of them got to spend the night with the Sacramento Kings family.

Fans were entertained by interactive games, a hot chocolate bar, a photo booth, a DJ performance and more.

Program coordinator for the women's empowerment program, United College Action Network, Sade Ajayi said she came to the event with Mira Loma High School students.

"I brought two of my students with me just to network, meet some other community members, but also to share the love," she said.

Ajayi said she also loves to see how other local organizations are giving back to the Sacramento community.

"I'm really proud of our Sacramento Kings for doing that today," she said.