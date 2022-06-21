'I’m here to win' | Sacramento Kings introduce new head coach Mike Brown

The Sacramento Kings introduced new head coach Mike Brown to the media today inside the Golden 1 Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a new era in the capital city.

The Sacramento Kings introduced Head Coach Mike Brown for Tuesday inside the Golden 1 Center for the first time. Among the many things he brought up in the press conference, Brown laid out how he intends to implement a winning culture not just for the team but the whole organization.

Brown said the three main elements he wants to implement with the team are a level of trust, a set of values and an embracement of roles. He made it clear that he came to Sacramento to take care of business.

“I’m not coming here to have fun…I’m here to win. We are going to embrace everything in front of us that is about winning,” Brown said.

The 52-year-old comes to Sacramento with tons of coaching experience and a championship pedigree. Brown was recently an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, where he won three championship rings serving under Steve Kerr.

Brown also earned a ring as part of the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff in 2003. As a head coach, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12), where he compiled 47-36 records across eight seasons.

During his press conference, he also had to show a bit of love for Sacramento's patented cow bells.

“I remember back in the day. The damn cowbells used to ring in my ear and used to drive me crazy. I hope we get back to that point. Now, I’d love to hear those cowbells every game.”

Brown still has to wait until training camp starts to get working on next season, but for Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair, the work is just getting started.