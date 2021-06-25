Sacramento Kings, Kaiser Permanente, and SCPH team up for vaccine clinic at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento County Public Health, the Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente will team up for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Golden 1 Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On June 26, the Sacramento Kings, Sacramento County Public Health, and Kaiser Permanente will come together to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Golden 1 Center.

According to a press release, "qualified" people 12 years or older can come to the arena and get vaccinated. The day is sure to be a long one, so the Kings have plans to entertain those who come to get vaccinated.

In-game host Scott Freshour, DJ Barney B, and beloved mascot, Slamson will be at Golden 1 Center, greeting and entertaining fans as they wait in line for their turn to get vaccinated.

Per the press release, those who get vaccinated will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the arena, including seeing the Kings' locker room, E-Sports training facility, and Content studio. Also, perhaps the most exciting detail for fans, the chance to take selfies on the court.

As Governor Newsom continues to figure out ways to entice people to get vaccinated, so are the Kings. Whether it's a gift card to Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream or a raffle for Kings apparel, the Kings are looking forward to a sold-out arena next season filled with vaccinated fans.

When?

June 26, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Where?

The Golden 1 Center Grand Entrance, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, 95814.