Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray selected for 2022-23 All-Rookie First Team

Keegan Murray has been selected for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was selected for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced Monday.

The 22-year-old averages 12.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds per game, according to the NBA.

Murray, along with Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, was selected for the All-Rookie first team.

Banchero, the 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, was the only unanimous selection.

The All-Rookie second team is made up of Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

The Sacramento Kings tweeted in response to the announcement, saying "first team keeg."

Find the voting results of the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team and Second Team HERE.

The other team awards including the All-Defensive, All-NBA and Teammate of the Year will be announced later this week.

first team keeg 👑 pic.twitter.com/MyAWrgf8TD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 8, 2023