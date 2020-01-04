Sacramento Kings launch initiative to support community amid coronavirus pandemic

The Kings organization is getting creative to help fans of all ages get through this uncertain time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings, Stockton Kings, Kings Guard Gaming and Golden 1 Center are teaming up to launch a new initiative to support and connect with local families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new "In This Together" effort is set to provide educational resources, support for small businesses, and at-home workouts among other things across their digital and social channels.

On March 11, fans inside Golden 1 Center experienced the NBA suspending its season in real time when the nationally televised Pelicans vs. Kings game was postponed just moments before tip-off.

The team has already donated 3,000 pounds of food to Sacramento-area residents in need or affected by local school closures.

There are additional plans to host a blood drive, but that's not the only way the Kings are engaging with their global audience.

Be on the look out for free online videos ranging from at-home basketball lessons with Kings legends Doug Christie and Bobby Jackson to dance tutorials from the 916 Crew.

You can learn more about the Sacramento Kings' new initiative here.

