Sacramento Kings makes Juneteenth annual, paid holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings announced its intentions to annually celebrate Juneteenth (June 19) as a company-wide paid holiday beginning this year.

Juneteenth is the celebration of Black Americans’ emancipation from slavery. The Kings say designating Juneteenth as a paid holiday will allow employees time to reflect on the meaning of the day, to learn more about addressing racial inequality, and to participate in civic engagement.

“We are proud to celebrate Juneteenth, honoring Black History and further committing ourselves to creating positive meaningful change,” said Kings COO Matina Kolokotronis. “The Kings remain dedicated to working with our community to address racial inequity through sustained action.”

The team has also curated educational resources on its website at Kings.com/Juneteenth. The organization also says team members will participate in the Black Child Legacy Campaign and Build.Black. “Week of Action” which includes community conversations and peace marches.

