Kings GM Monte McNair is NBA Executive of the Year

Monte McNair’s trade for Kevin Huerter, signing Malik Monk and drafting Keegan Murray were crucial to turn around the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair is the 2022-2023 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the NBA announced Wednesday.

This comes after the Kings made history during the 2022-2023 season going 48-34 to claim the Pacific Division title and end a 16-year playoff drought. Though the Kings lost in game 7 to the Golden State Warriors, this was the team's first postseason appearance since 2006.

After the end of the Kings season, McNair tweeted "This team was special. Endings like this always hurt, but what a run. Thanks for a great season @SacramentoKings fans! #BeamTeam "

According to the NBA, McNair’s trade for Kevin Huerter, signing Malik Monk and drafting Keegan Murray were crucial to turn around the team built around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

McNair also hired Mike Brown as head coach who was unanimously named NBA Coach of the Year this season.

McNair has been in his role for three seasons, since 2020.





Watch more on ABC10