Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports California partnering for first-ever all women, non-binary coverage team

The coverage for the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers will span across all platforms, from the live-game telecast, pregame and postgame shows, and social content, according to team officials.

Play-by-play duties will be handled by Krista Blunk, former TV voice of the Sacramento Monarchs, and Kayte Hunter, Kings analyst and former WNBA player. NBC Sports California host Laura Britt will anchor Kings Pregame Live and Kings Postgame Live. New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon, a WNBA All-Star, will deliver pregame and postgame analysis, and in-game commentary.

Stockton Kings color analyst Morgan Ragan will handle social media duties by taking over NBC Sports California’s @NBCSKings Twitter account for the day.

“Each of these individuals are such valuable contributors to sports broadcasting and we are excited to bring them together to showcase their talent,” Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a press release.

Sophia Jones, daughter of Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, will also take part in pregame coverage.

