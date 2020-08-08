Kings on brink of playoff elimination after 119-106 loss to Nets

Sacramento is now 1-4 in the NBA season restart, now 3.5 games out of No. 8 seed and on the verge of elimination from the playoffs with three games remaining.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday.

The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida.

The Nets led by 16 points in the third quarter before the Kings rallied to pull within an 80-76 margin a few minutes later.