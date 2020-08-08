Kings on brink of playoff elimination after 119-106 loss to Nets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday.
The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida.
The Nets led by 16 points in the third quarter before the Kings rallied to pull within an 80-76 margin a few minutes later.
Brooklyn recovered and had a comfortable lead throughout the fourth. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 27 points for the Kings.