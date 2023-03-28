Sacramento Kings playoff drought has another chance to end Tuesday night

The Sacramento Kings could still clinch a playoff berth before they even step foot in Portland Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings and their playoff dreams were deferred Monday night, but another scenario could bust their playoff drought before their next game.

The Kings clinch it Tuesday night if the Golden State Warriors lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. It's the fourth matchup between the teams, and the Pelicans are riding a five-game winning streak.

That being said, the Warriors were the ones who came out on top the last time those teams squared off.

If Stephen Curry and Warriors pull out another win, it'll be up to the Kings to bust their playoff drought in Portland against the Trailblazers Wednesday.

The Kings are coming off a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center as their playoff chase continues.

