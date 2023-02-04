When to get your playoff tickets to see the Sacramento Kings

The playoff drought is over. Here's when to grab your Kings playoff tickets for the first time in 16 seasons.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a lot about the NBA playoffs that are still to be determined, but one answer Sacramento Kings fans do have is when they can get their tickets.

It's the first time in 16 seasons that Kings fans will be able to rally behind their team at the Golden 1 Center during the playoffs. The Kings managed to bust the longest NBA playoff drought in history against the Portland Trail Blazers and guarantee a playoff berth and homecourt advantage.

Opponents, dates and times are still to be determined in a highly competitive Western Conference. But as the season draws to an end soon, those answers aren't expected to be far away.

Here's what to know about getting your Kings tickets for the postseason run.

When to get tickets

Simply enough, single-game playoff tickets go on sale April 10 at noon.

However, there are some benefits for season ticket members. They'll get priority access to playoff tickets.

That being said, there is a presale opportunity that kicks off Saturday. To get the sale, fans just have to signup at Kings.com/Playoffs before 9 p.m. Friday.

How many games will the Kings play at the Golden 1 Center?

The total overall number will depend on their performance in the playoffs, but for the first series, the Kings will host up to four games at home. They play games 1 and 2 at the Golden 1 Center and, if necessary, games 5 and 7.

Watch parties for away games?

The Kings will also be inviting fans to the Golden 1 Center to watch away games. The watch parties are free, but a ticket will be required for entry into the arena. More information will be shared on this as the schedule is released.

Kings Celebrations

The Kings have setup a playoffs celebration with the Kings Playoffs Playground at Ali Youssefi Square near K and 7th Streets. It starts April 14. The Playoffs Playground will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's a free fan zone where guests can test their basketball skills, create an action figure of themselves in Kings gear, take a photo with the 6th man statue and get a video of themselves lighting the beam.

“No one deserves this celebration more than Kings fans, and I know the atmosphere in Sacramento is going to be electric,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We have an opportunity to play playoff basketball in Golden 1 Center and show why our fans are the best in the world. I can’t wait to see the entire city come together to support this incredible team and be part of the excitement.”

