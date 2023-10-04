Kings fans make cross-country journey home for playoffs

She works in Washington politics. He's a New York City comedian. And they're among the thousands of fans who will pack Golden One Center Saturday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Among the thousands of people who will pack Golden 1 Center Saturday night for the Sacramento Kings' return to the playoffs will be lifelong fans who traveled from far and wide.

"Light the beam, baby," said Hannah Muldavin, who bought tickets with her dad for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

Before she was a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington, D.C., she was once a kid in overalls captured in a picture with one of the Maloof brothers, who previously owned the Kings.

Muldavin remembers being at Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and the Kings.

"I was little, but I remember leaving that building and being so upset," said Muldavin.

Stand-up comedian Turner Sparks is now a comedian working in New York City. He was once a toddler watching Kings games from the aisles of Arco Arena.

"I was three years old, and my dad got season tickets the first year and would sneak me in," said Sparks.

Sparks plans on going to the game with his dad, who's driving in from El Dorado Hills, and his brother, who is flying in from his home in Bogota, Colombia.

"Way overpriced and to be honest, I'm not even 100% sure we have the tickets," said Sparks. "StubHub says we do, but they haven't been delivered to us yet."

"When I was on Ticketmaster trying to get tickets, I had a big flashback to getting Taylor Swift tickets," said Muldavin. "Maybe we should try to fix ticket sales at a larger level. But it's heartening because it shows how much Kings fans want this."

