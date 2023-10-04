Want to see the Kings in their playoff return against the Warriors? It might cost you.

The cheapest ticket among Stubhub, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek is a little more than $400.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buying tickets for the Sacramento Kings' playoff return against the Golden State Warriors might be a royal pain.

The cost to get into the building for the first round of the playoffs isn't exactly cheap. Among the three major ticket websites, the lowest cost is $404.

It was a little more than a year ago that Ticketmaster had Kings tickets for as low as $5. That was when the Kings squared off against the Detroit Pistons during the last season in January 2022.

A few months and a year later, the Kings are in the playoffs against the defending champions -- with a notably higher cost of admission. According to TickPick, a ticket website, the game is set to be the most expensive first round NBA playoff game on record.

Here's how the costs break down for the first round of the playoffs at the Golden 1 Center.

*These prices might not include additional fees from the vendor.

Stubhub

As of April 10, the cheapest ticket was $404.

SeatGeek

As of April 10, the cost for a single ticket was $492. Buying in pairs would bump that down to $439 each.

Ticketmaster

A single ticket on Ticketmaster was going for $550, as of April 10. Buying in pairs drops the cost to $464 each.

WATCH ALSO: