GAME ON | Kings will meet Warriors in return to playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Beam Team will meet the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sacramento Kings will be heading into their first playoff game in 16 seasons against the Warriors. It comes after a tightly contested West Conference battle for the remaining 5th and 6th seed spots.

Various outcomes could have seen the 6th seed fall to the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans or the Warriors. In the end, a win by both the Clippers and Warriors Sunday afternoon set the stage.

With their 3rd seed, the Kings will have homecourt advantage for Games 1 and 2 and if needed, games 5 and 7.

Playoff tickets go on sale Monday, April 10.

