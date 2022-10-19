Sacramento Kings to face Portland Trail Blazers for season opener at Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings are counting on Mike Brown to be the coach that will end the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings will face the Portland Trail Blazers for the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season at Golden 1 Center.

After a record 16-year run of futility, the Sacramento Kings are counting on Mike Brown to be the coach that will end the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Brown takes over a downtrodden franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since 2006 but enters this season hoping a coach with a history of defensive success is the ingredient needed to change their fortunes.

“The connectivity of the group is fantastic,” Brown said. "There’s a great spirit and energy that you feel out there from our guys.”

Whether that translates into enough wins in the competitive Western Conference is the big question.

Sacramento has some key pieces in place after acquiring two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to team with point guard De'Aaron Fox and drafting Keegan Murray fourth overall.

But entering a season with optimism and ending it that way are very different for the Kings.

“We have to prove we are good enough to make it into that dance," general manager Monte McNair said. "We are going to need guys across the roster to step up, but we think we have the pieces here.”

Brown is the 12th coach in Sacramento since Rick Adelman led the Kings to their eighth straight playoff berth in his final season there in 2006.

Since moving to California for the 1985-86 season, the Kings had a winning record all eight seasons under Adelman and a losing record every other year.

Watch more on ABC10: Togetherness is theme of Sacramento Kings practice