Sacramento Kings prepare to play Friday evening game shorthanded

The NBA is dealing with COVID-19 cases and exposures across the league impacting around 40 players.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are scheduled to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a home game Friday at 7 p.m.

Friday’s game comes after a tumultuous week for the Kings seeing a series of cancellations and players and staff members out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team placed rookie Davion Mitchell on protocol and announced that Richaun Holmes was ruled out for the evening game due to an eye injury, Friday.

Wednesday night, the team’s interim head coach Alvin Gentry and players Marvin Bagley III and Terrence Davis were placed on the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols.

Kings assistant coach Doug Christie on taking over the coaching reins for interim coach Alvin Gentry tonight after his COVID-19 positive test, Bagley & Davis in NBA's health & safety protocol, and the opportunity for Christie as fill in coach. pic.twitter.com/SQ3OI42NXG — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 16, 2021

Kings Assistant Coach Doug Christie stepped in taking on the role as interim coach after Gentry’s positive test, leading the team to a 119-105 victory over the Washington Wizards Wednesday.

Thursday saw more COVID concerns for the Kings as the team canceled their practice and shut down their facility leaving the team’s prospects of playing at home Friday in the air.

DeAaron Fox, Alex Len and Louis King were also added to the COVID protocol list Thursday night.

In order to play Friday, the team needed eight players. NBA COVID Protocols require isolation for a minimum of 10 days, or until negative tests can be provided at least 24 hours apart.

COVID-19 concerns have not been exclusive to the Kings, around 40 players across the league were in protocols Thursday night, the Associated Press reported.

The infections and exposures come as the NBA finalized a plan with players Thursday night to increase COVID protocols through the holidays. The league and players agreed to increase the use of face masks and return to daily testing.

The Golden 1 Center, slated to host Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, announced Monday that they will begin requiring proof of a negative COVID test or full vaccination in order enter.

