Kings rally to spoil James' return to the Lakers' lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LeBron James scored 16 points in his return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup, but it wasn’t enough as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 110-106 victory.

James suffered a high right ankle sprain on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks and missed 20 games, which was the longest absence of his career. He played 32 minutes and was 6 of 12 from the field. He missed what would had been a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in six games.