Sacramento Kings release first half schedule in 2020-2021 NBA season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first half of the Sacramento Kings’ schedule for the 2020-2021 season was revealed on Friday, beginning with on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 23.

The Kings first game in the Golden 1 Center is three days later, on Saturday, Dec. 26, against Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns will remain in Sac all weekend for the Kings' first back-to-back series on the season.

The 72-game regular-season schedule is split into two segments, with the first half running through March 4, 2021. The schedule for the second half of the season will be released later. The second half of the schedule will also include room for any games from the first half that have to be postponed due to coronavirus.

According to team officials, games at Golden 1 Center will be held without fans to start the season. No date has been set on when fans might once again be allowed to attend. In the meantime, fans can purchase a cutout with a photo of themselves to appear in the stands. If you are interested in having a cutout of yourself in the stands, click here.

The entire first half of the Sacramento Kings season is as follows:

Wed. Dec 23 – at Denver Nuggets – 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec 26 – vs. Phoenix Suns – 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec 27 – vs. Phoenix Suns – 6: 00 p.m.

Tue Dec. 29 - vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 31 – at Houston Rockets – 4:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan 2 – at Houston Rockets – 2:00 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Mon Jan. 4 – at Golden State Warriors – 7:00 p.m.

Wed Jan. 6 – vs. Chicago Bulls – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan 8 – vs. Toronto Raptors – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan 9 – vs. Portand Trail Blazers – 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan 11 – vs. Indiana Pacers – 7:00 p.m.

Wed Jan 13 – vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan 15 vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan 17 – vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan 20 – at Los Angeles Clippers – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan 22 – vs. New York Knicks – 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Jan 24 – at Memphis Grizzlies – 5:00 p.m.

Mon. Jan 25 – at Memphis Grizzlies – 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan 27 – at Orlando Magic – 4:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan 29 – at Toronto Raptors (Tampa Bay, FL) – 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 30 – at Miami Heat – 5:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb 1. – at New Orleans Pelicans – 5:00 p.m.

Wed Feb. 3 – vs. Boston Celtics – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 6 – vs. Denver Nuggets – 2:00 p.m. (NBA-TV)

Sun Feb. 7 – at Los Angeles Clippers – 12:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 9 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 12 – vs. Orlando Magic – 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 14 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 15 – vs. Brooklyn Nets – 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 18 – vs. Miami Heat – 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb 20. – at Chicago Bulls – 5:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 21 – at Milwaukee Bucks – 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 23 – at Brooklyn Nets – 4:30 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 25 – at New York Knicks – 4:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 26 – at Detroit Pistons – 4:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 28 – vs. Charlotte Hornets – 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 3 – vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 7:00 p.m.

Thu Mar. 4 – at Portland Trail Blazers – 7:00 p.m.

