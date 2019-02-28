SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings (31-30) will take the court shorthanded on Friday, March 1, when they host the L.A. Clippers (34-29) in their fourth and final meeting of the regular season. The Sacramento Kings have announced rookie Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss 1-2 weeks after suffering a knee injury during the waning minutes of the Kings' overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (47-14) in Wednesday, Feb 27. An MRI conducted on Thursday, Feb. 28, revealed a left knee sprain for Bagley who will be reevaluated in the coming weeks, per the Kings. Bagley has appeared in 47 games for the Kings this season with two starts in Toronto and Minnesota. The former Duke star has accrued an average of 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game for Sacramento. In the month of February, Bagley recorded double-doubles in six contests and reached a new career-high in scoring (32 points).

Over the next two weeks the Kings will host the Clippers, travel to Washington, and Sacramento will face the New York Kicks and Boston Celtics twice. Sacramento is in the middle of a playoff push, looking to end its 12-season long postseason drought.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Friday, March 1, 2019

WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

