HOUSTON — Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets. The game was tied when Russell Westbrook drove into the lane for a layup that put Houston on top with one second to go. After a timeout, Cory Joseph's inbounded the ball to Bjelica and his 3-pointer swished through the net to give the Kings the win and send the entire bench onto the court to celebrate.

QUOTABLE:

“Great pass by Cory and I was open and went deep because I felt good at that range,” Nemanja Bjelica said. “And I just took a shot and it went in.”

ROYALTY:

Buddy Hield: 26 pts

Corey Joseph: 3-5 from 3, 6 assists

Russell Westbrook: 34 pts

NOTABLE:

Lead changes: 12

Ties: 14

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Kings at 10-13, one game behind the Suns for the 8th Western Conference playoff spot.

UP NEXT: