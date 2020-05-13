Sacramento Kings season ticket holders waiting for word on refunds with season postponed

With games postponed and some seasons even canceled, many sports fans are wondering if they'll receive refunds for their tickets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Like many businesses, professional sports teams are bracing for huge financial losses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With a large percentage of revenue generated from fans attending ticketed events and games, leagues are now left scrambling to make contingency plans for this unexpected crisis.

According to an ESPN report, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told players, "This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all our lives."

While teams like the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are already offering refunds to season ticket holders, Sacramento Kings fans will have to wait a few days to learn if they'll be getting their money back.

"We plan to share the following policy directly with ticket holders via email on or before May 18," the Sacramento Kings said in a statement to ABC10. "While we await more information from the league regarding the 2019-20 season, it is our commitment to provide flexible options to ticket holders regarding impacted games. Tickets already purchased for a postponed Kings home game are eligible to be credited towards the 2020-21 season or a refund is available upon request."

On the day the NBA announced it was postponing the season, the Kings had 10 home games left including a March 11th game against the New Orleans Pelicans that was ultimately postponed just minutes before tip-off.

