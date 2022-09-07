Kings drop most entertaining Summer League Game in History

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic battled in an NBA Summer League game for the ages.

LAS VEGAS — The Sacramento Kings are the only two-time NBA Summer League champions in history, and they began their 2021 title defense with what many are calling the most entertaining summer league game ever.

Fourth overall pick Keegan Murray and the Kings battled 1st overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon. The thousands of media, scouts, agents, and fans in attendance, including Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, general manager Monte McNair, hall-of-Famer Vlade Divac and main roster stars Domantas Sabonis and Davion Mitchell were treated to an instant classic.

The Magic led by 18 and appeared to be cruising to the win before the Kings came roaring back. Down by six with less than ten seconds remaining, Stockton Kings center Neemias Queta hit a three to cut the lead down to three. Then, Sacramento stole the inbound, and Murray hit the game-tying three right in front of all the Kings executives.

Five minutes of overtime wasn't enough to decide a winner, so the game went into sudden death. The next basket wins. Kings got a defensive stop and looked to have the game won after Queta drew a foul on his alley-oop attempt. The Magic challenged the call, it was overturned, and the officials awarded Orlando the ball instead of the expected jump ball, claiming the call was made when the Magic had possession.

In the end, it was Emanuel Terry, who was a member of the Kings' 2021 Summer League championship team, who hit the game-winner, leading the Magic to the 94-92 win.

"That's the beauty of basketball," said Kings summer league head coach Jordi Fernandez when asked about the wild finish. "Things like this happen and you just have to follow up with something else. We got another trap, another steal, and another three and that just carries over. It was cool".

Paolo Banchero finished with 23 points and eight turnovers. Keegan Murray scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. The Kings were led in scoring by Neemias Queta's 23 points.

Sacramento is back in action Sunday afternoon for game two of the summer league against the Indiana Pacers.