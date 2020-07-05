Sacramento Kings to open practice facilities to players for voluntary, individual workouts

Starting May 11 the Kings will allow players to workout individually and receive treatment while adhering to strict policies in place by health officials and the NBA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, May 11, the Sacramento Kings will begin allowing players to utilize the team's practice facility inside Golden 1 Center for voluntary, individual workouts and treatment under stringent guidelines in accordance with the updated Sacramento County Public Health Order.

With non-contact recreational facilities set to open, the Kings are joining the handful of NBA teams -- including the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Cleveland Cavaliers -- planning to open facilities to players while adhering to NBA guidelines in the coming days.

In a news release, the Kings detailed the following policies and procedures in place to provide a controlled environment for players and other team employees once the practice facility opens for voluntary, individual workouts on May 11:

• No more than four players will be permitted in the facility at any one time.

• Physical distancing practices set forth by the NBA will be in place throughout the 51,000 sq. ft. facility.

• No group activity will occur, including practices or scrimmages.

• Staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside the facility and players will be required to do so except during the period when they are engaged in physical activity.

• Rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures for the facility and all equipment as outlined by the NBA, following CDC guidelines, have been implemented to promote the health and well-being of the team.

• In addition, temperature screening will be in place for all players and staff members upon entering the facility. To date, no Kings players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms and per league protocol, team medical personnel check-in daily with players to confirm that they do not have symptoms.

"We remain in constant communication with the NBA and public health officials as we continue to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and ensure we are adhering to all requirements and recommended practices associated with the resumption of activity at the team's practice facility," the Sacramento Kings said in a statement.

It's been eight weeks since the Sacramento Kings and their fans watched the NBA season come to a grinding halt in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 11, the Kings were moments away from tipping off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN when the NBA announced the season would be suspended indefinitely effective March 12.

The league's decision to postpone the season came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The following day it was revealed that Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Concerns about the coronavirus hit Sacramento once it was discovered an official for the Pelicans-Kings game, Courtney Kirkland, had officiated a Jazz game days prior. Kirkland's coronavirus test later came back negative and, so far, no one within the Kings organization has been known to test positive for the disease.

