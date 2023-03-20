Sacramento Kings Tracker: Best of the Beam Team, 3/20-3/26

Domantas Sabonis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 2nd consecutive week and the 3rd time this season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings need four wins to clinch a playoff spot and end the longest drought in NBA history.

They open their week in Utah, trying to complete a perfect 4-0 road trip and extend their road winning streak to eight games, just one behind the longest road winning streak in Sacramento Kings history, set in 2002.

Tuesday night, on the 2nd night of a back to back, the Kings return home for a game against the Boston Celtics. The Kings then face the 4th place Phoenix Suns for the final time this season, before a weekend rematch with the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

11-2 since the All-Star break, the Kings are the hottest team in the NBA currently, and are expected to officially clinch a playoff spot this week in Sacramento.

Royalty

Domantas Sabonis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the 2nd consecutive week and the 3rd time this season. Sabonis averaged 22.8 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 1.5 blocks a game this past week. Sabonis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (4), Joel Embiid (4), and Damian Lillard (3) in the elite group of players to have won the award three or more times this season.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

March 20 - Vs. Utah Jazz

Sacramento will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Utah. Monday's game is the third meeting this season between the two teams. The Kings won the previous matchup 117-115. Utah is 21-22 against the Western Conference, and Sacramento is 27-14 against conference opponents.

A win against the Jazz means Sacramento needs only three more wins to clinch the playoffs and bust the playoff drought.

