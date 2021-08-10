Sacramento Kings exercise option on Tyrese Haliburton, waive Emanuel Terry

A few days before the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season the Sacramento Kings have exercised their option on Tyrese Haliburton.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings revealed that they have decided to exercise their 2022-2023 option on star guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to a press release.

An Iowa State product, Haliburton entered the 2020-2021 season with all eyes on him after being the 12th overall draft pick to a team that hasn't made the playoffs since he was 6-years-old.

His rookie campaign was a success.

Haliburton averaged 13 ppg, 5 ast, and shot 47% from the field. He finished the season third in Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves).

A Sacramento King hasn't won the award since the 2009-2010 season when Tyreke Evans averaged 20 ppg, 6 ast, and shot 46% from the field.

Also, just a few days ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 NBA regular season, the Kings waived forward Emanuel Terry.

The Sacramento Kings will open the season in Portland on October 20th against the Damien Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers. The Kings will play their first home game on October 22nd when they host the Donovan Mitchel-led Utah Jazz.