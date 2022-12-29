Why the Sacramento Kings celebrate wins with a 1,000 watt laser victory beam

The beam is composed of 1,000 watts of RGB laser power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone who has been downtown during the last couple months after a Sacramento Kings victory has probably seen a bright purple beam shining in the night sky.

It's something that has captivated the city of Sacramento and Kings fans near and far. After every Kings victory, fans eagerly rush in front of Golden 1 Center to take a selfie or group photo with the beam in the background

John Rinehart, Kings president of business operations, initially came up with the concept, which was inspired by the Los Angeles Angels halo, which lights up in their parking lot after every Angels win. After consulting with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, the idea was birthed.

On Sept. 16, also known as 916 day, the Kings introduced the world to the beam, and the rest is history.

The beam is composed of 1,000 watts of RGB laser power, which happens to be the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world. It's also the only thing of its kind in the NBA.

The beam is located on the top of Golden 1 Center, and whenever the Kings win at home, a player or personality activates the beam on-court immediately following the victory. The beam stays on until midnight.

Recently, Ranadive added more lasers to make the beam even brighter.

It is also important to note that the Kings have received approval to light the beam from the Federal Aviation Administration.

