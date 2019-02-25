SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Both the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves have 23 games remaining in their respective seasons when they collide on Monday with playoff implications on the line in the Western Conference.

Minnesota (28-31) is three games behind Sacramento (31-28) in the win column, but both teams presently positioned outside the playoff picture when they meet for the fourth and final time this season. The Kings will look to win the series with a victory on Monday after suffering a series sweep last season.

The Kings snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they defeated the Thunder 119-116 on the road in Oklahoma City on Saturday. That victory was the third of the season over Russell Westbrook and his Thunder this season. Buddy Hield scored a team-high 34 points in the victory for Sacramento, who are now 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Minnesota has been without their All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns for the last two games due to concussion protocol. The 23-year-old was involved in a car accident last Thursday on his way to the airport. He still joined the team on the road trip.

Prior to missing last Friday’s game against the Knicks in New York, Towns had a streak of playing in 303 consecutive games. He’s been a monster against the Kings this season averaging 24 points and 14.7 rebounds in the three contests against Sacramento.

It is expected that the Timberwolves will make his status for Monday’s game known following the team’s morning shootaround.

Sacramento won the first two meetings with the Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center this season, and lost the third contest in Minneapolis back in December, but that was when Minnesota had Tom Thibodeau coaching the team. The T’Wolves fired Thibodeau on Jan. 6 and Ryan Saunders assumed the head coaching duties. Since then, the son of Timberwolves legendary coach Flip Saunders has led his Minnesota team to a 9-10 record.

Since the 201-11 season, the Kings have Defeated the Timberwolves three times in a season on two occasions; victorious in both the 2016-17 and 2014-15 seasons.

Tip-off for Monday's Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves mathchup is set for 5:00 p.m. and you can watch the game live on NBC Sports California.

Want more Kings coverage? Check out the Sacramento Kings playlist on the ABC10 YouTube channel. Join in the Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.