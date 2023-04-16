‘It’s going to get a lot harder’ | Sacramento Kings prep for Game 2 with Warriors

The Sacramento Kings struck first in the first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After four NBA titles and two more trips to the Finals in the past eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors aren’t about to get flustered by one loss in a best-of-seven series.

The Sacramento Kings struck first in the first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors and have the lead in the series headed into Game 2 on Monday night.

The Warriors haven't fallen behind 2-0 in a playoff series since 2007 and feel confident they can rebound in Game 2 as long as they do a better job keeping the Kings off the offensive glass.

Kings Coach Mike Brown, who was formerly an assistant coach for the Warriors, expects as much from his former team. He said the Warriors aren't going to lie down and give this series away.

"It's not going to get any easier. It's not going to stay the same.. It's going to get a lot harder because the more games you win and your opponent loses, the desperation starts kicking in a little. They're the NBA champions; they've been through it all," said Brown.

'Got a long way to go'

Coach Mike Brown talks about the morale of the team after setting the tone in Game 1 against the Warriors, De'Aaron Fox, adapting to the Warriors game plan down the line.





‘We’re not really worried about what they’re doing’

Sacramento King Kevin Huerter talks about what the team is focused on heading into the next game of the series and what it was like being on the receiving end of a raucous fan base in the Golden 1 Center.

'When I got opportunity, I'm just grateful'

Sacramento King Alex Len talks about his increased role on the team as compared to earlier in the season, his role on defense during the Warriors game and the raucous crowd at the Golden 1 Center.

